Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's team-leading 786 receiving yards (98.3 per game) have come on 38 catches (60 targets) plus seven touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 24.2% (60 total) of his team's 248 passing attempts this season.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- The 239.4 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 32-yard performance against the Jets last week on three catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Chase racked up 15 catches on 25 targets and averaged 110.0 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
C.J. Uzomah
23
9.3%
21
289
5
1
3.4%
