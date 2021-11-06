Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
BETTING
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

Ja'Marr Chase will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) meet in a Week 9 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's team-leading 786 receiving yards (98.3 per game) have come on 38 catches (60 targets) plus seven touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 24.2% (60 total) of his team's 248 passing attempts this season.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • The 239.4 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 32-yard performance against the Jets last week on three catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Chase racked up 15 catches on 25 targets and averaged 110.0 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

60

24.2%

38

786

7

6

20.7%

Tyler Boyd

53

21.4%

37

398

2

5

17.2%

Tee Higgins

49

19.8%

29

353

2

6

20.7%

C.J. Uzomah

23

9.3%

21

289

5

1

3.4%

