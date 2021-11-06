Ja'Marr Chase will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) meet in a Week 9 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's team-leading 786 receiving yards (98.3 per game) have come on 38 catches (60 targets) plus seven touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 24.2% (60 total) of his team's 248 passing attempts this season.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

The 239.4 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 32-yard performance against the Jets last week on three catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Chase racked up 15 catches on 25 targets and averaged 110.0 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7% C.J. Uzomah 23 9.3% 21 289 5 1 3.4%

