Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has 1,819 passing yards (227.4 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 432 rushing yards (54.0 ypg) on 73 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.2% of the time while running the football 44.8% of the time.
- Hurts accounts for 41.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 256 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers are conceding 216.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Hurts went 9-for-14 (64.3%) for 103 yards.
- He also ran the ball seven times for 71 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry on the ground.
- Hurts has racked up 454 passing yards (151.3 per game) and has a 52.7% completion percentage (39-for-74) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also carried the ball 30 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 58.7 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
56
21.6%
33
421
1
2
5.7%
Quez Watkins
28
10.8%
20
366
0
4
11.4%
Dallas Goedert
31
12.0%
24
358
2
5
14.3%
