November 6, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has 1,819 passing yards (227.4 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 432 rushing yards (54.0 ypg) on 73 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.2% of the time while running the football 44.8% of the time.
  • Hurts accounts for 41.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 256 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers are conceding 216.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Hurts went 9-for-14 (64.3%) for 103 yards.
  • He also ran the ball seven times for 71 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Hurts has racked up 454 passing yards (151.3 per game) and has a 52.7% completion percentage (39-for-74) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball 30 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 58.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

