Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has 1,819 passing yards (227.4 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 432 rushing yards (54.0 ypg) on 73 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.2% of the time while running the football 44.8% of the time.

Hurts accounts for 41.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 256 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers are conceding 216.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Hurts went 9-for-14 (64.3%) for 103 yards.

He also ran the ball seven times for 71 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry on the ground.

Hurts has racked up 454 passing yards (151.3 per game) and has a 52.7% completion percentage (39-for-74) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.

He's also carried the ball 30 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 58.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3%

Powered By Data Skrive