Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jared Cook, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has 23 catches on 38 targets for 260 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 37.1 yards per game.

Cook has been the target of 38 of his team's 282 passing attempts this season, or 13.5% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while running the football 36.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Cook has averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 8.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cook has caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 234.6 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Cook was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 25 yards.

During his last three games, Cook's 15 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 38 13.5% 23 260 2 5 15.2% Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2%

