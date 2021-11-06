Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has 23 catches on 38 targets for 260 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 37.1 yards per game.
- Cook has been the target of 38 of his team's 282 passing attempts this season, or 13.5% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while running the football 36.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Cook has averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 8.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cook has caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 234.6 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Cook was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 25 yards.
- During his last three games, Cook's 15 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
38
13.5%
23
260
2
5
15.2%
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
