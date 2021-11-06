Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jared Cook, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has 23 catches on 38 targets for 260 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 37.1 yards per game.
  • Cook has been the target of 38 of his team's 282 passing attempts this season, or 13.5% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while running the football 36.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Cook has averaged 19.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 8.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cook has caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The 234.6 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Cook was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 25 yards.
  • During his last three games, Cook's 15 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

38

13.5%

23

260

2

5

15.2%

Mike Williams

61

21.6%

35

517

6

5

15.2%

Keenan Allen

69

24.5%

45

496

2

11

33.3%

Austin Ekeler

42

14.9%

33

302

3

5

15.2%

