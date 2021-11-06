Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Javonte Williams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Williams' Denver Broncos (4-4) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has taken 78 carries for 355 yards (44.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has added 22 catches for 135 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 78, or 41.5%, of his team's 188 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys give up 88.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Broncos are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Football Team, Williams ran for 35 yards on nine carries.
  • Williams also put up 13 yards on two receptions.
  • During his last three games, Williams has racked up 24 carries for 108 yards (36.0 per game).
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 60 yards (20.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

78

41.5%

355

1

10

28.6%

4.6

Melvin Gordon III

88

46.8%

397

3

15

42.9%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

18

9.6%

70

0

7

20.0%

3.9

Damarea Crockett

3

1.6%

7

0

3

8.6%

2.3

