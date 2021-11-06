Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Javonte Williams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Williams' Denver Broncos (4-4) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has taken 78 carries for 355 yards (44.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has added 22 catches for 135 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 78, or 41.5%, of his team's 188 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys give up 88.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

The Broncos are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Football Team, Williams ran for 35 yards on nine carries.

Williams also put up 13 yards on two receptions.

During his last three games, Williams has racked up 24 carries for 108 yards (36.0 per game).

He's also caught 11 passes for 60 yards (20.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 78 41.5% 355 1 10 28.6% 4.6 Melvin Gordon III 88 46.8% 397 3 15 42.9% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 18 9.6% 70 0 7 20.0% 3.9 Damarea Crockett 3 1.6% 7 0 3 8.6% 2.3

