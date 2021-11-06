Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Williams has taken 78 carries for 355 yards (44.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has added 22 catches for 135 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 78, or 41.5%, of his team's 188 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys give up 88.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- The Broncos are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Football Team, Williams ran for 35 yards on nine carries.
- Williams also put up 13 yards on two receptions.
- During his last three games, Williams has racked up 24 carries for 108 yards (36.0 per game).
- He's also caught 11 passes for 60 yards (20.0 per game) with one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
78
41.5%
355
1
10
28.6%
4.6
Melvin Gordon III
88
46.8%
397
3
15
42.9%
4.5
Teddy Bridgewater
18
9.6%
70
0
7
20.0%
3.9
Damarea Crockett
3
1.6%
7
0
3
8.6%
2.3
