There will be player prop bet markets available for Jaylen Waddle before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (1-7) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has also tacked on 413 yards on 48 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times and averages 51.6 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 21.5% of the 316 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 27.6% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 266.3 yards per game through the air.

The Texans' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Waddle was targeted 11 times and recorded four catches for 29 yards.

Waddle's stat line over his last three games includes 21 grabs for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 60.7 yards per game, and was targeted 32 times.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 68 21.5% 48 413 3 8 27.6% Mike Gesicki 55 17.4% 40 475 2 3 10.3% DeVante Parker 43 13.6% 25 327 1 2 6.9% Myles Gaskin 40 12.7% 31 165 3 5 17.2%

