Joe Burrow will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 9 when Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) square off against the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Burrow has collected 2,215 passing yards (276.9 per game) while going 167-for-246 (67.9% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also adds 43 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 19 carries.

The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.

Burrow accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In two matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 361 passing yards per game, 91.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Burrow had multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the Browns.

The Browns are allowing 239.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Burrow had 259 yards while completing 61.8% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

Burrow has thrown for 946 yards (315.3 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7%

Powered By Data Skrive