November 6, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

Joe Burrow will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 9 when Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) square off against the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Burrow has collected 2,215 passing yards (276.9 per game) while going 167-for-246 (67.9% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also adds 43 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 19 carries.
  • The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
  • Burrow accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In two matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 361 passing yards per game, 91.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Burrow had multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the Browns.
  • The Browns are allowing 239.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Burrow had 259 yards while completing 61.8% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Burrow has thrown for 946 yards (315.3 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

60

24.2%

38

786

7

6

20.7%

Tyler Boyd

53

21.4%

37

398

2

5

17.2%

Tee Higgins

49

19.8%

29

353

2

6

20.7%

