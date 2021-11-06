Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Burrow has collected 2,215 passing yards (276.9 per game) while going 167-for-246 (67.9% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also adds 43 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 19 carries.
- The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while running the football 44.9% of the time.
- Burrow accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 246 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In two matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 361 passing yards per game, 91.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Burrow had multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the Browns.
- The Browns are allowing 239.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Burrow had 259 yards while completing 61.8% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Burrow has thrown for 946 yards (315.3 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
