Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Mixon, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 9 when Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take on the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has 137 carries for a team-leading 572 yards (71.5 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 17 catches for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 137, or 67.8%, of his team's 202 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Mixon averaged 81.8 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Browns, 20.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Browns, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Browns give up 84.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

The Bengals are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Mixon ran for 33 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He put up 58 yards on four receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

During his last three games, Mixon has taken 44 carries for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught nine passes for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 137 67.8% 572 5 11 68.8% 4.2 Samaje Perine 31 15.3% 139 1 1 6.2% 4.5 Joe Burrow 19 9.4% 43 0 2 12.5% 2.3 Chris Evans 4 2.0% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

