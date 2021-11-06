Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Mixon, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 9 when Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take on the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has 137 carries for a team-leading 572 yards (71.5 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 17 catches for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 137, or 67.8%, of his team's 202 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Mixon averaged 81.8 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Browns, 20.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Browns, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Browns give up 84.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bengals are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Mixon ran for 33 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He put up 58 yards on four receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has taken 44 carries for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

137

67.8%

572

5

11

68.8%

4.2

Samaje Perine

31

15.3%

139

1

1

6.2%

4.5

Joe Burrow

19

9.4%

43

0

2

12.5%

2.3

Chris Evans

4

2.0%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive