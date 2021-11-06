Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has 137 carries for a team-leading 572 yards (71.5 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 17 catches for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 137, or 67.8%, of his team's 202 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Mixon averaged 81.8 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Browns, 20.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in three games versus the Browns, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Browns give up 84.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
- The Bengals are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Mixon ran for 33 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He put up 58 yards on four receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- During his last three games, Mixon has taken 44 carries for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught nine passes for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
137
67.8%
572
5
11
68.8%
4.2
Samaje Perine
31
15.3%
139
1
1
6.2%
4.5
Joe Burrow
19
9.4%
43
0
2
12.5%
2.3
Chris Evans
4
2.0%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
