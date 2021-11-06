Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Allen has put up 1,972 passing yards (281.7 per game) while going 178-for-272 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 269 rushing yards (38.4 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
  • Allen accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 272 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Allen threw for 160 passing yards in one matchup against the Jaguars, 126.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • The 289.9 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Allen went 29-for-42 (69.0%) for 249 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Allen tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Allen has put up 917 passing yards (305.7 ypg) on 79-of-115 with eight touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
  • He has added 140 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

65

23.6%

42

503

3

13

24.5%

Cole Beasley

56

20.4%

43

413

1

7

13.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

43

15.6%

24

413

4

6

11.3%

