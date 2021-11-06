Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Allen has put up 1,972 passing yards (281.7 per game) while going 178-for-272 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 269 rushing yards (38.4 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.

Allen accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 272 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Allen threw for 160 passing yards in one matchup against the Jaguars, 126.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.

The 289.9 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Allen went 29-for-42 (69.0%) for 249 yards with two touchdown passes.

Allen tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Allen has put up 917 passing yards (305.7 ypg) on 79-of-115 with eight touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

He has added 140 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 65 23.6% 42 503 3 13 24.5% Cole Beasley 56 20.4% 43 413 1 7 13.2% Emmanuel Sanders 43 15.6% 24 413 4 6 11.3%

