Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Allen has put up 1,972 passing yards (281.7 per game) while going 178-for-272 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 269 rushing yards (38.4 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
- Allen accounts for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 272 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Allen threw for 160 passing yards in one matchup against the Jaguars, 126.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- The 289.9 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Allen went 29-for-42 (69.0%) for 249 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Allen tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Allen has put up 917 passing yards (305.7 ypg) on 79-of-115 with eight touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
- He has added 140 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
65
23.6%
42
503
3
13
24.5%
Cole Beasley
56
20.4%
43
413
1
7
13.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
43
15.6%
24
413
4
6
11.3%
