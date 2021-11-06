In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Jacobs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) and the New York Giants (2-6) square off in a Week 9 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has rushed for a team-high 204 yards on 60 attempts (29.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

He also averages 15.7 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 110 yards.

He has received 60 of his team's 173 carries this season (34.7%).

The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 22nd in the NFL, conceding 123.3 yards per game.

Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles in Week 7, Jacobs rushed six times for 29 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

Jacobs added three catches for 39 yards.

In his last three games, Jacobs has 130 yards on 37 carries (43.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.

He's also averaged 29.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 87 yards.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 60 34.7% 204 5 12 34.3% 3.4 Kenyan Drake 42 24.3% 160 2 9 25.7% 3.8 Peyton Barber 37 21.4% 143 1 7 20.0% 3.9 Marcus Mariota 2 1.2% 35 0 0 0.0% 17.5

