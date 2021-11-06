Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has rushed for a team-high 204 yards on 60 attempts (29.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
- He also averages 15.7 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 110 yards.
- He has received 60 of his team's 173 carries this season (34.7%).
- The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 22nd in the NFL, conceding 123.3 yards per game.
- Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles in Week 7, Jacobs rushed six times for 29 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- Jacobs added three catches for 39 yards.
- In his last three games, Jacobs has 130 yards on 37 carries (43.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 29.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 87 yards.
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
60
34.7%
204
5
12
34.3%
3.4
Kenyan Drake
42
24.3%
160
2
9
25.7%
3.8
Peyton Barber
37
21.4%
143
1
7
20.0%
3.9
Marcus Mariota
2
1.2%
35
0
0
0.0%
17.5
Powered By Data Skrive