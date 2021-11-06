Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Jacobs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) and the New York Giants (2-6) square off in a Week 9 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has rushed for a team-high 204 yards on 60 attempts (29.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 15.7 receiving yards per game, catching 14 passes for 110 yards.
  • He has received 60 of his team's 173 carries this season (34.7%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 22nd in the NFL, conceding 123.3 yards per game.
  • Jacobs and the Raiders will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles in Week 7, Jacobs rushed six times for 29 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • Jacobs added three catches for 39 yards.
  • In his last three games, Jacobs has 130 yards on 37 carries (43.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 29.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 87 yards.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

60

34.7%

204

5

12

34.3%

3.4

Kenyan Drake

42

24.3%

160

2

9

25.7%

3.8

Peyton Barber

37

21.4%

143

1

7

20.0%

3.9

Marcus Mariota

2

1.2%

35

0

0

0.0%

17.5

