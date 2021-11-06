Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Herbert has racked up 1,994 passing yards (284.9 yards per game) while going 179-for-281 (63.7% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 81 rushing yards on 23 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 11.6 yards per game.
  • The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time.
  • Herbert has attempted 33 of his 281 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (234.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Herbert put together a 223-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 51.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 816 yards (272.0 per game) while completing 66 of 117 passes (56.4%), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 50 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

61

21.6%

35

517

6

5

15.2%

Keenan Allen

69

24.5%

45

496

2

11

33.3%

Austin Ekeler

42

14.9%

33

302

3

5

15.2%

