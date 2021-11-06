Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Herbert has racked up 1,994 passing yards (284.9 yards per game) while going 179-for-281 (63.7% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has tacked on 81 rushing yards on 23 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 11.6 yards per game.

The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time.

Herbert has attempted 33 of his 281 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (234.6 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 223-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 51.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 816 yards (272.0 per game) while completing 66 of 117 passes (56.4%), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 50 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2%

