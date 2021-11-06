Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Herbert has racked up 1,994 passing yards (284.9 yards per game) while going 179-for-281 (63.7% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has tacked on 81 rushing yards on 23 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 11.6 yards per game.
- The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time.
- Herbert has attempted 33 of his 281 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (234.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Herbert put together a 223-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 51.4% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 816 yards (272.0 per game) while completing 66 of 117 passes (56.4%), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 50 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
