November 6, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 563 receiving yards (80.4 per game) pace all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 63 times and has totaled 43 catches and three touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 22.8% (63 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The 312.3 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a 21-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • In his last three games, Jefferson has caught 17 passes on 26 targets for 225 yards, averaging 75.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

Tyler Conklin

37

13.4%

27

297

1

4

15.4%

