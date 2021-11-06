Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 563 receiving yards (80.4 per game) pace all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 63 times and has totaled 43 catches and three touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 22.8% (63 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 312.3 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 21-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on two catches while being targeted four times.

In his last three games, Jefferson has caught 17 passes on 26 targets for 225 yards, averaging 75.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7% Tyler Conklin 37 13.4% 27 297 1 4 15.4%

Powered By Data Skrive