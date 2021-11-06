Publish date:
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn has collected 321 yards on 28 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 45.9 yards per game on 38 targets.
- Osborn has been the target of 38 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 312.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Osborn was targeted three times and totaled 10 yards on two receptions.
- Osborn's 14 targets have led to 11 receptions for 102 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
Tyler Conklin
37
13.4%
27
297
1
4
15.4%
