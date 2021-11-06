Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on K.J. Osborn for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn has collected 321 yards on 28 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 45.9 yards per game on 38 targets.
  • Osborn has been the target of 38 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 312.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Osborn was targeted three times and totaled 10 yards on two receptions.
  • Osborn's 14 targets have led to 11 receptions for 102 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

Tyler Conklin

37

13.4%

27

297

1

4

15.4%

