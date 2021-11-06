Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on K.J. Osborn for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn has collected 321 yards on 28 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 45.9 yards per game on 38 targets.

Osborn has been the target of 38 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 312.3 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Osborn was targeted three times and totaled 10 yards on two receptions.

Osborn's 14 targets have led to 11 receptions for 102 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7% Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% Tyler Conklin 37 13.4% 27 297 1 4 15.4%

