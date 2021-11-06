Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Kadarius Toney before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Toney's New York Giants (2-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney has racked up 27 catches for 343 yards, best on his team. He has been targeted 35 times, and averages 42.9 receiving yards per game.
  • Toney has been the target of 11.6% (35 total) of his team's 301 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.4% of the time while running the football 38.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • This week Toney will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chiefs, Toney was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 26 yards.
  • Toney's stat line during his last three games shows seven catches for 62 yards. He put up 20.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted eight times.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

35

11.6%

27

343

0

3

7.7%

Sterling Shepard

43

14.3%

32

324

1

9

23.1%

Kenny Golladay

29

9.6%

17

282

0

1

2.6%

Darius Slayton

25

8.3%

12

190

1

1

2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive