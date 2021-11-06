Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney has racked up 27 catches for 343 yards, best on his team. He has been targeted 35 times, and averages 42.9 receiving yards per game.
- Toney has been the target of 11.6% (35 total) of his team's 301 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.4% of the time while running the football 38.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- This week Toney will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chiefs, Toney was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 26 yards.
- Toney's stat line during his last three games shows seven catches for 62 yards. He put up 20.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted eight times.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
35
11.6%
27
343
0
3
7.7%
Sterling Shepard
43
14.3%
32
324
1
9
23.1%
Kenny Golladay
29
9.6%
17
282
0
1
2.6%
Darius Slayton
25
8.3%
12
190
1
1
2.6%
Powered By Data Skrive