There will be player prop betting options available for Kadarius Toney before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Toney's New York Giants (2-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has racked up 27 catches for 343 yards, best on his team. He has been targeted 35 times, and averages 42.9 receiving yards per game.

Toney has been the target of 11.6% (35 total) of his team's 301 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.4% of the time while running the football 38.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

This week Toney will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Toney was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 26 yards.

Toney's stat line during his last three games shows seven catches for 62 yards. He put up 20.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted eight times.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 35 11.6% 27 343 0 3 7.7% Sterling Shepard 43 14.3% 32 324 1 9 23.1% Kenny Golladay 29 9.6% 17 282 0 1 2.6% Darius Slayton 25 8.3% 12 190 1 1 2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive