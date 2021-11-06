Oddsmakers expect the Green Bay Packers (7-1) to see their seven-game winning streak come to an end, as they are touchdown underdogs in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 47.5 points.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Green Bay's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.6, 7.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 48.6 points per game average total in Packers games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this year Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Chiefs put up 5.1 more points per game (26.0) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Chiefs collect 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers give up per matchup (331.8).

Kansas City is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 331.8 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Packers' takeaways (14).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Packers rack up 24.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Chiefs give up (27.5).

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 27.5 points.

The Packers average 54.0 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs give up (391.5).

This season the Packers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-3) as 7-point favorites or more.

This year, in six home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 54.5 points, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

In away games, Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 4-1 overall.

Green Bay has hit the over once in five road games this year.

This season, Packers away games average 48.9 points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

