Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Green Bay's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 48.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.6, 7.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 47.5-point total for this game is 1.1 points below the 48.6 points per game average total in Packers games this season.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this year Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
- The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).
- Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Chiefs put up 5.1 more points per game (26.0) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
- Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
- The Chiefs collect 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers give up per matchup (331.8).
- Kansas City is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 331.8 yards.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Packers' takeaways (14).
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Green Bay's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Packers rack up 24.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Chiefs give up (27.5).
- Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 27.5 points.
- The Packers average 54.0 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Chiefs give up (391.5).
- This season the Packers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.
- At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-3) as 7-point favorites or more.
- This year, in six home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 54.5 points, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
- In away games, Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 4-1 overall.
- Green Bay has hit the over once in five road games this year.
- This season, Packers away games average 48.9 points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
