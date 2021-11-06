Publish date:
Kansas State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more only one time this season.
- In 71.4% of Kansas' games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.
- The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 13.2 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 53.7 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.5-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 4-3-1 against the spread this year.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Wildcats rack up 27.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (43.8).
- The Wildcats average 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (480.1).
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 24 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
- Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Jayhawks rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).
- The Jayhawks average 38.2 fewer yards per game (310.4) than the Wildcats give up (348.6).
- In games that Kansas picks up more than 348.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|Kansas
27.5
Avg. Points Scored
15.8
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
43.8
363.6
Avg. Total Yards
310.4
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
480.1
12
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
8