The Governor's Cup is on the line when the Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) take the field on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are heavy, 24-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is set at 56.5.

Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points or more only one time this season.

In 71.4% of Kansas' games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 13.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 10.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games have an average total of 53.7 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 4-3-1 against the spread this year.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 27.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (43.8).

The Wildcats average 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (480.1).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread one time this season.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 24 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Jayhawks rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats allow (23.0).

The Jayhawks average 38.2 fewer yards per game (310.4) than the Wildcats give up (348.6).

In games that Kansas picks up more than 348.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 10 takeaways .

