Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Keenan Allen has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen's 45 receptions have gotten him 496 yards (70.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times.
  • Allen has been the target of 24.5% (69 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.
  • Allen (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Allen totaled 138 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 68.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Eagles.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The 234.6 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Allen was targeted 11 times, picking up 77 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Allen has recorded 202 receiving yards (67.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 balls on 25 targets in his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

69

24.5%

45

496

2

11

33.3%

Mike Williams

61

21.6%

35

517

6

5

15.2%

Austin Ekeler

42

14.9%

33

302

3

5

15.2%

Jared Cook

38

13.5%

23

260

2

5

15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive