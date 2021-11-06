Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen's 45 receptions have gotten him 496 yards (70.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times.
- Allen has been the target of 24.5% (69 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.
- Allen (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Allen totaled 138 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 68.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Eagles.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The 234.6 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Allen was targeted 11 times, picking up 77 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Allen has recorded 202 receiving yards (67.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 balls on 25 targets in his last three games.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
Jared Cook
38
13.5%
23
260
2
5
15.2%
Powered By Data Skrive