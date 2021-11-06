Keenan Allen has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) hit the field in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen's 45 receptions have gotten him 496 yards (70.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 69 times.

Allen has been the target of 24.5% (69 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.

Allen (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Allen totaled 138 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 68.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Eagles.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The 234.6 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Allen was targeted 11 times, picking up 77 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Allen has recorded 202 receiving yards (67.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 balls on 25 targets in his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2% Jared Cook 38 13.5% 23 260 2 5 15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive