Tennessee vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.4, is 7.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 63.2 points, a number 6.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-5-0 this season.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats give up (20.8).
- Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.
- The Volunteers collect 121.6 more yards per game (457.1) than the Wildcats allow per outing (335.5).
- Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up more than 335.5 yards.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Kentucky has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Wildcats average just 0.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Volunteers give up (26.5).
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.
- The Wildcats average 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Volunteers allow per contest (393.8).
- Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 393.8 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Kentucky
37.4
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
26.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.8
457.1
Avg. Total Yards
364.9
393.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.5
8
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
4