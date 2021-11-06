The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the 13th-ranked rushing attack will take the field against the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked rush defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Volunteers are favored by only 1 point in the contest. The over/under is 56.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.4, is 7.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 63.2 points, a number 6.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-5-0 this season.

The Volunteers have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats give up (20.8).

Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.

The Volunteers collect 121.6 more yards per game (457.1) than the Wildcats allow per outing (335.5).

Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up more than 335.5 yards.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Kentucky has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This season the Wildcats average just 0.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Volunteers give up (26.5).

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.

The Wildcats average 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Volunteers allow per contest (393.8).

Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 393.8 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (10).

Season Stats