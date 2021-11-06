Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the 13th-ranked rushing attack will take the field against the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked rush defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Volunteers are favored by only 1 point in the contest. The over/under is 56.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.4, is 7.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Volunteers games this season feature an average total of 63.2 points, a number 6.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 50.8 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-5-0 this season.
  • The Volunteers have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Volunteers average 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats give up (20.8).
  • Tennessee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.
  • The Volunteers collect 121.6 more yards per game (457.1) than the Wildcats allow per outing (335.5).
  • Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up more than 335.5 yards.
  • The Volunteers have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook.
  • Kentucky has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Wildcats have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Kentucky has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
  • This season the Wildcats average just 0.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Volunteers give up (26.5).
  • Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.
  • The Wildcats average 28.9 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Volunteers allow per contest (393.8).
  • Kentucky is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 393.8 yards.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

TennesseeStatsKentucky

37.4

Avg. Points Scored

27.0

26.5

Avg. Points Allowed

20.8

457.1

Avg. Total Yards

364.9

393.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

335.5

8

Giveaways

15

10

Takeaways

4