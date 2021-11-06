Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Cousins has recorded 1,953 passing yards (279.0 per game) while connecting on 189 of 274 passes (69% completion percentage), with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Cousins' 260 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens are 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Ravens.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- This week Cousins will face the NFL's worst pass defense (312.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Cousins went 23-for-35 (65.7%) for 184 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Cousins added three carries for 18 yards, averaging six yards per attempt in the running game.
- In his last three outings, Cousins has thrown for 832 yards (277.3 per game) while completing 81 of 117 passes (69.2%), with five touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on six carries.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
