November 6, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kirk Cousins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Cousins has recorded 1,953 passing yards (279.0 per game) while connecting on 189 of 274 passes (69% completion percentage), with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Cousins' 260 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens are 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Ravens.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • This week Cousins will face the NFL's worst pass defense (312.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Cousins went 23-for-35 (65.7%) for 184 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Cousins added three carries for 18 yards, averaging six yards per attempt in the running game.
  • In his last three outings, Cousins has thrown for 832 yards (277.3 per game) while completing 81 of 117 passes (69.2%), with five touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on six carries.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

