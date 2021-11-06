In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kirk Cousins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Cousins has recorded 1,953 passing yards (279.0 per game) while connecting on 189 of 274 passes (69% completion percentage), with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Cousins' 260 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens are 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Ravens.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

This week Cousins will face the NFL's worst pass defense (312.3 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Cousins went 23-for-35 (65.7%) for 184 yards with one touchdown pass.

Cousins added three carries for 18 yards, averaging six yards per attempt in the running game.

In his last three outings, Cousins has thrown for 832 yards (277.3 per game) while completing 81 of 117 passes (69.2%), with five touchdowns and one interception.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on six carries.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7%

