Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has grabbed 33 passes for a team-best 484 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 69.1 yards per game.
- Pitts has been the target of 18.2% (50 total) of his team's 274 passing attempts this season.
- Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The 281.1 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have given up 10 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Pitts grabbed two passes for 13 yards while being targeted six times.
- Over his last three games, Pitts has totaled 295 yards on 18 catches with one touchdown, averaging 98.3 yards per game on 24 targets.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
50
18.2%
33
484
1
8
21.1%
Cordarrelle Patterson
41
15.0%
32
333
5
8
21.1%
Calvin Ridley
52
19.0%
31
281
2
10
26.3%
Tajae Sharpe
18
6.6%
15
158
0
0
0.0%
