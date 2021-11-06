Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Kyle Pitts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) play in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has grabbed 33 passes for a team-best 484 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 69.1 yards per game.
  • Pitts has been the target of 18.2% (50 total) of his team's 274 passing attempts this season.
  • Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The 281.1 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have given up 10 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Pitts grabbed two passes for 13 yards while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three games, Pitts has totaled 295 yards on 18 catches with one touchdown, averaging 98.3 yards per game on 24 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

50

18.2%

33

484

1

8

21.1%

Cordarrelle Patterson

41

15.0%

32

333

5

8

21.1%

Calvin Ridley

52

19.0%

31

281

2

10

26.3%

Tajae Sharpe

18

6.6%

15

158

0

0

0.0%

