There will be player prop betting options available for Kyle Pitts ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) play in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has grabbed 33 passes for a team-best 484 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 69.1 yards per game.

Pitts has been the target of 18.2% (50 total) of his team's 274 passing attempts this season.

Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The 281.1 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have given up 10 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Pitts grabbed two passes for 13 yards while being targeted six times.

Over his last three games, Pitts has totaled 295 yards on 18 catches with one touchdown, averaging 98.3 yards per game on 24 targets.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 50 18.2% 33 484 1 8 21.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 41 15.0% 32 333 5 8 21.1% Calvin Ridley 52 19.0% 31 281 2 10 26.3% Tajae Sharpe 18 6.6% 15 158 0 0 0.0%

