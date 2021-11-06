Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Lamar Jackson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 1,943 yards (277.6 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 480 rushing yards (68.6 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • This week Jackson will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson put together a 257-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 7, completing 48.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Jackson added 12 carries for 88 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Jackson has thrown for 866 yards while completing 70.3% of his passes (71-of-101), with six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (288.7 per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 34 times for 201 yards, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

57

24.2%

37

566

6

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

51

21.6%

37

516

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

13.6%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive