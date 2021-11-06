There will be player prop betting options available for Lamar Jackson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 1,943 yards (277.6 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 480 rushing yards (68.6 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens have thrown the football in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

This week Jackson will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jackson put together a 257-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 7, completing 48.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Jackson added 12 carries for 88 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt in the running game.

Jackson has thrown for 866 yards while completing 70.3% of his passes (71-of-101), with six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (288.7 per game).

He's also carried the ball 34 times for 201 yards, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 57 24.2% 37 566 6 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 51 21.6% 37 516 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 13.6% 18 292 0 2 8.0%

