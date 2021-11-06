Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) the advantage on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the New York Giants (2-6). Las Vegas is favored by 3.5 points. The point total for the game is set at 46.5.

Odds for Raiders vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of New York's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

Sunday's total is 1.3 points higher than the combined 45.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 48.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Raiders have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Raiders rack up 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 per contest the Giants surrender.

When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders rack up 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants give up per contest.

When Las Vegas amasses over 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (11).

Giants stats and trends

New York has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Giants rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders give up (23.7).

When New York scores more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants average 345.8 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 354.0 the Raiders give up.

In games that New York piles up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

In four home games this year, New York has not hit the over.

This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Away from home, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three away games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over once.

This season, Raiders away games average 47.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

