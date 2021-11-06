Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Raiders vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of New York's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
- Sunday's total is 1.3 points higher than the combined 45.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 48.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Raiders have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Raiders rack up 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 per contest the Giants surrender.
- When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Raiders rack up 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants give up per contest.
- When Las Vegas amasses over 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (11).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Giants.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Giants have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
- New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Giants rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Raiders give up (23.7).
- When New York scores more than 23.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Giants average 345.8 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 354.0 the Raiders give up.
- In games that New York piles up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, New York has one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- In four home games this year, New York has not hit the over.
- This season, Giants home games average 45.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
- Away from home, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three away games this year, Las Vegas has hit the over once.
- This season, Raiders away games average 47.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.