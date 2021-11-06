Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before Laviska Shenault Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) take the field in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's 28 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 319 yards (45.6 ypg).
  • Shenault has been the target of 16.7% (45 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The 194.6 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills have given up five touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Shenault was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 13 yards.
  • Shenault has caught nine passes on 17 targets for 125 yards, averaging 41.7 yards over his last three outings.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

45

16.7%

28

319

0

3

12.5%

Marvin Jones Jr.

55

20.4%

33

378

3

7

29.2%

Dan Arnold

36

-

25

272

0

2

-

Jamal Agnew

26

9.6%

18

184

1

3

12.5%

