Before Laviska Shenault Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) take the field in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 28 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 319 yards (45.6 ypg).

Shenault has been the target of 16.7% (45 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The 194.6 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have given up five touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Shenault was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 13 yards.

Shenault has caught nine passes on 17 targets for 125 yards, averaging 41.7 yards over his last three outings.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 45 16.7% 28 319 0 3 12.5% Marvin Jones Jr. 55 20.4% 33 378 3 7 29.2% Dan Arnold 36 - 25 272 0 2 - Jamal Agnew 26 9.6% 18 184 1 3 12.5%

