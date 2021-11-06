Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- In 62.5% of Philadelphia's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
- The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.7, 1.2 points more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Chargers have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Chargers rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Eagles give up.
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.9 points.
- The Chargers rack up 376.3 yards per game, 33.5 more yards than the 342.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.
- Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 342.8 yards.
- The Chargers have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.
Eagles stats and trends
- In Philadelphia's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 1 point or more seven times this year and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles put up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Chargers allow.
- When Philadelphia scores more than 25.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Eagles average just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers allow per matchup (362.6).
- In games that Philadelphia totals more than 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
- Philadelphia has gone over the total once in three home games this year.
- Eagles home games this season average 51.7 total points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- Los Angeles is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- This year, in three away games, Los Angeles has not hit the over once.
- The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 50.2 points, 0.7 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
