The Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) are only 1-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The point total is set at 49.5 for the outing.

Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in three of seven games this season.

In 62.5% of Philadelphia's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.7, 1.2 points more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Chargers have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Chargers rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Eagles give up.

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.9 points.

The Chargers rack up 376.3 yards per game, 33.5 more yards than the 342.8 the Eagles allow per matchup.

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 342.8 yards.

The Chargers have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 1 point or more seven times this year and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Eagles put up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Chargers allow.

When Philadelphia scores more than 25.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles average just 14.6 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Chargers allow per matchup (362.6).

In games that Philadelphia totals more than 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

Philadelphia has gone over the total once in three home games this year.

Eagles home games this season average 51.7 total points, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Los Angeles is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

This year, in three away games, Los Angeles has not hit the over once.

The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 50.2 points, 0.7 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

