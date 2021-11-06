Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two streaking teams meet when the Los Angeles Rams (7-1), winners of four in a row, face the Tennessee Titans (6-2), who are on a four-game winning streak, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Tennessee is a touchdown underdog in the matchup. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 6.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 45.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams put up 6.2 more points per game (30.6) than the Titans surrender (24.4).
  • Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
  • The Rams collect 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up over 368.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 11 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Titans.
  • Tennessee is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Titans score 7.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Rams surrender (21.0).
  • Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.
  • The Titans average only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams allow (367.5).
  • Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 367.5 yards.
  • The Titans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.
  • At home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 7-point favorites or more.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of five games at home this season.
  • The average total in Rams home games this season is 51.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
  • Away from home, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
  • In four road games this season, Tennessee has hit the over every time.
  • This season, Titans away games average 49.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

