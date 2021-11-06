Two streaking teams meet when the Los Angeles Rams (7-1), winners of four in a row, face the Tennessee Titans (6-2), who are on a four-game winning streak, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Tennessee is a touchdown underdog in the matchup. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 45.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Rams put up 6.2 more points per game (30.6) than the Titans surrender (24.4).

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.

The Rams collect 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.

In games that Los Angeles picks up over 368.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 11 takeaways.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Titans score 7.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Rams surrender (21.0).

Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.

The Titans average only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams allow (367.5).

Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 367.5 yards.

The Titans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.

At home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 7-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of five games at home this season.

The average total in Rams home games this season is 51.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

Away from home, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.

In four road games this season, Tennessee has hit the over every time.

This season, Titans away games average 49.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

