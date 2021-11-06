Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 6.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).
- Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Rams put up 6.2 more points per game (30.6) than the Titans surrender (24.4).
- Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
- The Rams collect 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.
- In games that Los Angeles picks up over 368.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 11 takeaways.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Titans score 7.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Rams surrender (21.0).
- Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.
- The Titans average only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams allow (367.5).
- Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 367.5 yards.
- The Titans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 13 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.
- At home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 7-point favorites or more.
- Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of five games at home this season.
- The average total in Rams home games this season is 51.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
- Away from home, Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
- In four road games this season, Tennessee has hit the over every time.
- This season, Titans away games average 49.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
