Before placing any bets on Mac Jones' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (4-4) and the Carolina Panthers (4-4) square off in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Jones has recorded 1,996 passing yards (249.5 per game) while going 192-for-282 (68.1% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 55 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 17 carries.

The Patriots have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Jones accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 282 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Carolina

This week Jones will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (207.6 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Jones went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 217 yards.

Jones has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 62% completion percentage (57-for-92) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 68 23.5% 45 426 0 6 15.8% Kendrick Bourne 35 12.1% 26 388 2 2 5.3% Nelson Agholor 42 14.5% 22 335 2 5 13.2%

