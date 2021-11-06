Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New England vs. Carolina
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Jones has recorded 1,996 passing yards (249.5 per game) while going 192-for-282 (68.1% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 55 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 17 carries.
- The Patriots have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 282 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Carolina
- This week Jones will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (207.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chargers, Jones went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 217 yards.
- Jones has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 62% completion percentage (57-for-92) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and one interception.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
68
23.5%
45
426
0
6
15.8%
Kendrick Bourne
35
12.1%
26
388
2
2
5.3%
Nelson Agholor
42
14.5%
22
335
2
5
13.2%
