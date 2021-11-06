Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New England vs. Carolina

Author:

Before placing any bets on Mac Jones' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (4-4) and the Carolina Panthers (4-4) square off in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Jones has recorded 1,996 passing yards (249.5 per game) while going 192-for-282 (68.1% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 55 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 17 carries.
  • The Patriots have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 282 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • This week Jones will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (207.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Jones went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 217 yards.
  • Jones has racked up 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) and has a 62% completion percentage (57-for-92) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

68

23.5%

45

426

0

6

15.8%

Kendrick Bourne

35

12.1%

26

388

2

2

5.3%

Nelson Agholor

42

14.5%

22

335

2

5

13.2%

