There will be player props available for Mark Andrews before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (5-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has put up a 516-yard season so far (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 51 targets.

Andrews has been the target of 21.6% (51 total) of his team's 236 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Andrews put together a 48-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 7 on three catches (16 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.

During his last three games, Andrews has racked up 87.7 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 26 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 51 21.6% 37 516 3 6 24.0% Marquise Brown 57 24.2% 37 566 6 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 13.6% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 19 8.1% 13 130 1 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive