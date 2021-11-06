Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota

Author:

There will be player props available for Mark Andrews before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (5-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has put up a 516-yard season so far (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 51 targets.
  • Andrews has been the target of 21.6% (51 total) of his team's 236 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The Vikings are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Andrews put together a 48-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 7 on three catches (16 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
  • During his last three games, Andrews has racked up 87.7 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 26 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

51

21.6%

37

516

3

6

24.0%

Marquise Brown

57

24.2%

37

566

6

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

13.6%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Devin Duvernay

19

8.1%

13

130

1

3

12.0%

