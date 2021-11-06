Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has put up a 516-yard season so far (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 51 targets.
- Andrews has been the target of 21.6% (51 total) of his team's 236 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The Vikings are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Andrews put together a 48-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 7 on three catches (16 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
- During his last three games, Andrews has racked up 87.7 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 26 targets.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
51
21.6%
37
516
3
6
24.0%
Marquise Brown
57
24.2%
37
566
6
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
13.6%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
19
8.1%
13
130
1
3
12.0%
