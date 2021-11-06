Before placing any bets on Marquez Callaway's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) meet in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South foes at Caesars Superdome.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Callaway has 19 receptions (on 33 targets) for a team-high 284 receiving yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 17.0% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have thrown the ball in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Callaway put up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Falcons, which equals his over/under for Sunday's game.

Callaway did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Falcons.

The 244.0 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Callaway was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 30 yards.

Over his last three games, Callaway's 10 catches have yielded 147 yards (49.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 33 17.0% 19 284 3 4 12.5% Deonte Harris 23 11.9% 15 271 2 1 3.1% Alvin Kamara 37 19.1% 28 256 4 7 21.9% Adam Trautman 19 9.8% 11 104 0 5 15.6%

