Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Callaway has 19 receptions (on 33 targets) for a team-high 284 receiving yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 17.0% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have thrown the ball in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Falcons.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Callaway put up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Falcons, which equals his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Callaway did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Falcons.
- The 244.0 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Callaway was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 30 yards.
- Over his last three games, Callaway's 10 catches have yielded 147 yards (49.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
33
17.0%
19
284
3
4
12.5%
Deonte Harris
23
11.9%
15
271
2
1
3.1%
Alvin Kamara
37
19.1%
28
256
4
7
21.9%
Adam Trautman
19
9.8%
11
104
0
5
15.6%
Powered By Data Skrive