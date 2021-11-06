Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Before placing any bets on Marquez Callaway's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (5-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) meet in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South foes at Caesars Superdome.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Callaway has 19 receptions (on 33 targets) for a team-high 284 receiving yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 17.0% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have thrown the ball in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Callaway put up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Falcons, which equals his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Callaway did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Falcons.
  • The 244.0 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Callaway was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 30 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Callaway's 10 catches have yielded 147 yards (49.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

33

17.0%

19

284

3

4

12.5%

Deonte Harris

23

11.9%

15

271

2

1

3.1%

Alvin Kamara

37

19.1%

28

256

4

7

21.9%

Adam Trautman

19

9.8%

11

104

0

5

15.6%

