In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marquise Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Brown's Baltimore Ravens (5-2) take on the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-leading 566 receiving yards (80.9 per game) have come on 37 receptions (57 targets) including six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 57 of his team's 236 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.4% of the time while running the ball 47.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 7 game against the Bengals, Brown was targeted 14 times and recorded five catches for 80 yards (16 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Brown's stat line during his last three games includes 18 grabs for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 80.0 yards per game, and was targeted 29 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 57 24.2% 37 566 6 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 51 21.6% 37 516 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 13.6% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 19 8.1% 13 130 1 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive