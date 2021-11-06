Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's team-leading 566 receiving yards (80.9 per game) have come on 37 receptions (57 targets) including six touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 57 of his team's 236 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.4% of the time while running the ball 47.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The Vikings are conceding 269.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 7 game against the Bengals, Brown was targeted 14 times and recorded five catches for 80 yards (16 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Brown's stat line during his last three games includes 18 grabs for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 80.0 yards per game, and was targeted 29 times.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
57
24.2%
37
566
6
6
24.0%
Mark Andrews
51
21.6%
37
516
3
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
13.6%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
19
8.1%
13
130
1
3
12.0%
Powered By Data Skrive