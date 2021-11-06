Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers expect a close contest between C-USA rivals when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is a 1.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 57.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

  • Marshall's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of eight times.
  • Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.3 points per game, 16.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Thundering Herd and their opponents have scored an average of 59.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Marshall's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Thundering Herd have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Thundering Herd average 15.5 more points per game (37.0) than the Owls allow (21.5).
  • Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
  • The Thundering Herd average 122.4 more yards per game (503.0) than the Owls give up per outing (380.6).
  • When Marshall picks up over 380.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Owls' takeaways (13).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-3-1 this season.
  • This season, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Owls rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.8).
  • Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.
  • The Owls collect 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow (378.9).
  • When Florida Atlantic picks up more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 15 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MarshallStatsFlorida Atlantic

37.0

Avg. Points Scored

30.3

19.8

Avg. Points Allowed

21.5

503.0

Avg. Total Yards

420.1

378.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

380.6

19

Giveaways

11

15

Takeaways

13