Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of eight times.
- Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.3 points per game, 16.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents have scored an average of 59.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- In Marshall's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Thundering Herd average 15.5 more points per game (37.0) than the Owls allow (21.5).
- Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 122.4 more yards per game (503.0) than the Owls give up per outing (380.6).
- When Marshall picks up over 380.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Owls' takeaways (13).
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-3-1 this season.
- This season, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Owls rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.8).
- Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Owls collect 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow (378.9).
- When Florida Atlantic picks up more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
37.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
503.0
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
378.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
380.6
19
Giveaways
11
15
Takeaways
13