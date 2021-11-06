Oddsmakers expect a close contest between C-USA rivals when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is a 1.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 57.5 points.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Marshall's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of eight times.

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.3 points per game, 16.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents have scored an average of 59.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

In Marshall's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Thundering Herd average 15.5 more points per game (37.0) than the Owls allow (21.5).

Marshall is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Thundering Herd average 122.4 more yards per game (503.0) than the Owls give up per outing (380.6).

When Marshall picks up over 380.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Owls' takeaways (13).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-3-1 this season.

This season, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Owls rack up 10.5 more points per game (30.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.8).

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Owls collect 41.2 more yards per game (420.1) than the Thundering Herd allow (378.9).

When Florida Atlantic picks up more than 378.9 yards, the team is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats