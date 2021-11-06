Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) take on the Buffalo Bills (5-2) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jones has 33 catches (on 55 targets) and leads the Jaguars with 378 receiving yards (54.0 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • Jones has been the target of 20.4% (55 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 194.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills have allowed five touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Jones was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 35 yards.
  • Jones has racked up 160 yards in his last three games (53.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 13 balls on 24 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

55

20.4%

33

378

3

7

29.2%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

45

16.7%

28

319

0

3

12.5%

Dan Arnold

36

-

25

272

0

2

-

Jamal Agnew

26

9.6%

18

184

1

3

12.5%

