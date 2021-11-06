Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) take on the Buffalo Bills (5-2) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has 33 catches (on 55 targets) and leads the Jaguars with 378 receiving yards (54.0 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 20.4% (55 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 194.6 yards per game through the air.

The Bills have allowed five touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Jones was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 35 yards.

Jones has racked up 160 yards in his last three games (53.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 13 balls on 24 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 55 20.4% 33 378 3 7 29.2% Laviska Shenault Jr. 45 16.7% 28 319 0 3 12.5% Dan Arnold 36 - 25 272 0 2 - Jamal Agnew 26 9.6% 18 184 1 3 12.5%

