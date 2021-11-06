Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Ryan has thrown for 1,814 yards (259.1 per game) while completing 186 of 271 passes (68.6%), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He also adds 29 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 12 carries.
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan accounts for 63.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 271 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Ryan averaged 283 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Saints, 30.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan recorded one touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs six times against the Saints.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 281.1 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is sixth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, Ryan went 20-for-27 (74.1%) for 146 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
- Ryan has put up 824 passing yards (274.7 ypg) on 78-of-112 with five touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
50
18.2%
33
484
1
8
21.1%
Cordarrelle Patterson
41
15.0%
32
333
5
8
21.1%
Calvin Ridley
52
19.0%
31
281
2
10
26.3%
