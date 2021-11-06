Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Author:

Matt Ryan will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) meet in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South foes at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Ryan has thrown for 1,814 yards (259.1 per game) while completing 186 of 271 passes (68.6%), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He also adds 29 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 12 carries.
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan accounts for 63.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 271 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Ryan averaged 283 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Saints, 30.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan recorded one touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs six times against the Saints.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 281.1 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is sixth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers last week, Ryan went 20-for-27 (74.1%) for 146 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
  • Ryan has put up 824 passing yards (274.7 ypg) on 78-of-112 with five touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

50

18.2%

33

484

1

8

21.1%

Cordarrelle Patterson

41

15.0%

32

333

5

8

21.1%

Calvin Ridley

52

19.0%

31

281

2

10

26.3%

Powered By Data Skrive