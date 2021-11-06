Matt Ryan will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) meet in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South foes at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Ryan has thrown for 1,814 yards (259.1 per game) while completing 186 of 271 passes (68.6%), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He also adds 29 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 12 carries.

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan accounts for 63.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 271 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Ryan averaged 283 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Saints, 30.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan recorded one touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs six times against the Saints.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 281.1 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is sixth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, Ryan went 20-for-27 (74.1%) for 146 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Ryan has put up 824 passing yards (274.7 ypg) on 78-of-112 with five touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 50 18.2% 33 484 1 8 21.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 41 15.0% 32 333 5 8 21.1% Calvin Ridley 52 19.0% 31 281 2 10 26.3%

