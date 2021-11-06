Before placing any wagers on Matthew Stafford's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-1) and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) square off in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has thrown for 2,477 yards (309.6 per game) while completing 188 of 273 passes (68.9%), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 24 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per game.

The Rams have called a pass in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford accounts for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 273 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Stafford's 256 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans are 45.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford had one touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the Titans.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans are conceding 283.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have given up 15 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Stafford threw for 305 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.

Stafford has thrown for 890 yards (296.7 ypg), completing 70.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 90 32.5% 63 924 10 20 34.5% Robert Woods 59 21.3% 38 458 4 14 24.1% Van Jefferson 39 14.1% 24 392 3 5 8.6%

