Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Matthew Stafford's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-1) and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) square off in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has thrown for 2,477 yards (309.6 per game) while completing 188 of 273 passes (68.9%), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 24 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford accounts for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 273 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Stafford's 256 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans are 45.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford had one touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the Titans.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans are conceding 283.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have given up 15 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Stafford threw for 305 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Stafford has thrown for 890 yards (296.7 ypg), completing 70.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

90

32.5%

63

924

10

20

34.5%

Robert Woods

59

21.3%

38

458

4

14

24.1%

Van Jefferson

39

14.1%

24

392

3

5

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive