Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has thrown for 2,477 yards (309.6 per game) while completing 188 of 273 passes (68.9%), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 24 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
- The Rams have called a pass in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford accounts for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 273 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Stafford's 256 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans are 45.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford had one touchdown pass in both of those matchups against the Titans.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans are conceding 283.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have given up 15 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Stafford threw for 305 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Stafford has thrown for 890 yards (296.7 ypg), completing 70.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
90
32.5%
63
924
10
20
34.5%
Robert Woods
59
21.3%
38
458
4
14
24.1%
Van Jefferson
39
14.1%
24
392
3
5
8.6%
