Before Mecole Hardman hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hardman has 352 receiving yards on 35 catches (47 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 13.8% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hardman's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Hardman racked up 55 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hardman caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Packers.

The Packers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Giants, Hardman was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 63 yards.

Hardman's 13 grabs have gotten him 153 yards (51.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3% Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Byron Pringle 25 7.3% 18 255 2 1 2.3%

Powered By Data Skrive