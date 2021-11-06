Publish date:
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hardman has 352 receiving yards on 35 catches (47 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.8% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hardman's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Hardman racked up 55 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hardman caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Packers.
- The Packers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Giants, Hardman was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 63 yards.
- Hardman's 13 grabs have gotten him 153 yards (51.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times.
Hardman's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mecole Hardman
47
13.8%
35
352
1
7
16.3%
Tyreek Hill
90
26.4%
64
735
6
11
25.6%
Travis Kelce
71
20.8%
49
560
4
6
14.0%
Byron Pringle
25
7.3%
18
255
2
1
2.3%
Powered By Data Skrive