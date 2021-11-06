Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Before Mecole Hardman hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hardman has 352 receiving yards on 35 catches (47 targets) with one touchdown this season, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 13.8% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Hardman racked up 55 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hardman caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Packers.
  • The Packers are giving up 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Giants, Hardman was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 63 yards.
  • Hardman's 13 grabs have gotten him 153 yards (51.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 17 times.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Byron Pringle

25

7.3%

18

255

2

1

2.3%

