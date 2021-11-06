Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas

Author:

Melvin Gordon III has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gordon and the Denver Broncos (4-4) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon's team-high 397 rushing yards (49.6 per game) have come on 88 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 18 passes for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 88 of his team's 188 carries this season (46.8%).
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one career matchup against them, Gordon finished with 65 rushing yards against the Cowboys, 65.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gordon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are sixth in the NFL, allowing 88.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Cowboys have conceded five rushing TDs. They are ranked sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He also caught three passes for 15 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • In his last three games, Gordon has 115 rushing yards on 28 carries (38.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • He also has eight catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

88

46.8%

397

3

15

42.9%

4.5

Javonte Williams

78

41.5%

355

1

10

28.6%

4.6

Teddy Bridgewater

18

9.6%

70

0

7

20.0%

3.9

Damarea Crockett

3

1.6%

7

0

3

8.6%

2.3

