Publish date:
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas
Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds
Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gordon's team-high 397 rushing yards (49.6 per game) have come on 88 carries, with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 18 passes for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 88 of his team's 188 carries this season (46.8%).
- The Broncos have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one career matchup against them, Gordon finished with 65 rushing yards against the Cowboys, 65.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gordon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.
- Note: Gordon's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are sixth in the NFL, allowing 88.3 yards per game.
- This season the Cowboys have conceded five rushing TDs. They are ranked sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He also caught three passes for 15 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- In his last three games, Gordon has 115 rushing yards on 28 carries (38.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- He also has eight catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
Gordon's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Melvin Gordon III
88
46.8%
397
3
15
42.9%
4.5
Javonte Williams
78
41.5%
355
1
10
28.6%
4.6
Teddy Bridgewater
18
9.6%
70
0
7
20.0%
3.9
Damarea Crockett
3
1.6%
7
0
3
8.6%
2.3
