Melvin Gordon III has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gordon and the Denver Broncos (4-4) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon's team-high 397 rushing yards (49.6 per game) have come on 88 carries, with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 18 passes for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 88 of his team's 188 carries this season (46.8%).

The Broncos have called a pass in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one career matchup against them, Gordon finished with 65 rushing yards against the Cowboys, 65.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gordon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are sixth in the NFL, allowing 88.3 yards per game.

This season the Cowboys have conceded five rushing TDs. They are ranked sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He also caught three passes for 15 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

In his last three games, Gordon has 115 rushing yards on 28 carries (38.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He also has eight catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 88 46.8% 397 3 15 42.9% 4.5 Javonte Williams 78 41.5% 355 1 10 28.6% 4.6 Teddy Bridgewater 18 9.6% 70 0 7 20.0% 3.9 Damarea Crockett 3 1.6% 7 0 3 8.6% 2.3

