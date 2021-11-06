Publish date:
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Miami's games this season have gone over 46.5 points three of eight times.
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.2, is 14.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.7 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 46.5 over/under in this game is 1.3 points above the 45.2 average total in Texans games this season.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Dolphins rack up 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).
- The Dolphins collect 301.9 yards per game, 99.5 fewer yards than the 401.4 the Texans give up per outing.
- In games that Miami churns out more than 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Texans stats and trends
- Houston has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Texans are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Texans average 14.2 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).
- The Texans average 281.1 yards per game, 125.8 fewer yards than the 406.9 the Dolphins allow.
- The Texans have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Home and road insights
- Miami has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.
- This season, in three home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- Dolphins home games this season average 45.7 total points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
- Houston is 0-4 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.
- In four away games this season, Houston has hit the over once.
- Texans away games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
