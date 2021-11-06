A pair of skidding teams meet when the Miami Dolphins (1-7), losers of seven in a row, face the Houston Texans (1-7), who are on a seven-game losing streak, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Houston is a 5.5-point underdog in the game. The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 46.5 points three of eight times.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 32.2, is 14.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.7 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 1.3 points above the 45.2 average total in Texans games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Dolphins rack up 12.8 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Texans surrender (30.1).

The Dolphins collect 301.9 yards per game, 99.5 fewer yards than the 401.4 the Texans give up per outing.

In games that Miami churns out more than 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Texans are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this season.

Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Texans average 14.2 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Dolphins surrender (29.1).

The Texans average 281.1 yards per game, 125.8 fewer yards than the 406.9 the Dolphins allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Miami has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.

This season, in three home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

Dolphins home games this season average 45.7 total points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Houston is 0-4 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.

In four away games this season, Houston has hit the over once.

Texans away games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.