The Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. This game has an over/under of 63.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Georgia Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 63.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.1 points higher than the combined 61.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 59 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 4-4-0 this year.

The Hurricanes covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Hurricanes score 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.5).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 28.5 points.

The Hurricanes rack up only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4), than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (427.8).

Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 427.8 yards.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-5-0 this year.

The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Yellow Jackets average just two fewer points per game (28.5) than the Hurricanes give up (30.5).

Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 30.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect only 4.2 more yards per game (419) than the Hurricanes allow (414.8).

In games that Georgia Tech piles up more than 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats