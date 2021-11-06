Publish date:
Miami vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in three of eight games (37.5%) this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Georgia Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 63.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.1 points higher than the combined 61.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 59 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 4-4-0 this year.
- The Hurricanes covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Hurricanes score 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.5).
- Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 28.5 points.
- The Hurricanes rack up only 12.6 more yards per game (440.4), than the Yellow Jackets allow per outing (427.8).
- Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 427.8 yards.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-5-0 this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Yellow Jackets average just two fewer points per game (28.5) than the Hurricanes give up (30.5).
- Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 30.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets collect only 4.2 more yards per game (419) than the Hurricanes allow (414.8).
- In games that Georgia Tech piles up more than 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.5
440.4
Avg. Total Yards
419
414.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.8
11
Giveaways
9
7
Takeaways
9