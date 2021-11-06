Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State's games this season have gone over 53.5 points five of eight times.
- Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is four points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 37.6 points per game, 15.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 53 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan State is 6-1-1 this year.
- This season, the Spartans have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Michigan State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Spartans put up 34.6 points per game, 17.5 more than the Boilermakers give up per outing (17.1).
- Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.1 points.
- The Spartans rack up 445 yards per game, 131.2 more yards than the 313.8 the Boilermakers allow per matchup.
- In games that Michigan State piles up over 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (12).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).
- Purdue's games this year have gone over the point total one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).
- This year the Boilermakers average just 2.4 more points per game (22.9) than the Spartans surrender (20.5).
- When Purdue puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers average 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans allow (424.4).
- Purdue is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 424.4 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Purdue
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
20.5
Avg. Points Allowed
17.1
445
Avg. Total Yards
386.6
424.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313.8
9
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
12