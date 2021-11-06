The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are favored by 3 points when they go on the road to play the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in Big Ten action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The point total is set at 53.5.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State's games this season have gone over 53.5 points five of eight times.

Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is four points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 37.6 points per game, 15.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 53 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan State is 6-1-1 this year.

This season, the Spartans have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Michigan State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Spartans put up 34.6 points per game, 17.5 more than the Boilermakers give up per outing (17.1).

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.1 points.

The Spartans rack up 445 yards per game, 131.2 more yards than the 313.8 the Boilermakers allow per matchup.

In games that Michigan State piles up over 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Boilermakers have forced (12).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Purdue's games this year have gone over the point total one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).

This year the Boilermakers average just 2.4 more points per game (22.9) than the Spartans surrender (20.5).

When Purdue puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Boilermakers average 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans allow (424.4).

Purdue is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 424.4 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats