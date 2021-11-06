Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten foes at Michigan Stadium. Indiana is a 20.5-point underdog. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
  • In 62.5% of Indiana's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 59.1 points per game, 8.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Michigan has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 20.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Wolverines score 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers surrender (31.6).
  • When Michigan records more than 31.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines average 77.0 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers allow per outing (379.5).
  • Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 379.5 yards.
  • The Wolverines have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
  • Indiana has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.
  • Indiana's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Hoosiers rack up 22.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the Wolverines allow (17.1).
  • When Indiana scores more than 17.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Hoosiers collect only 15.8 more yards per game (326.8) than the Wolverines give up per contest (311.0).
  • When Indiana totals more than 311.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MichiganStatsIndiana

37.1

Avg. Points Scored

22.0

17.1

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

456.5

Avg. Total Yards

326.8

311.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

379.5

6

Giveaways

12

12

Takeaways

8