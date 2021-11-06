The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten foes at Michigan Stadium. Indiana is a 20.5-point underdog. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

In 62.5% of Indiana's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The two teams combine to average 59.1 points per game, 8.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Wolverines have been favored by 20.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wolverines score 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers surrender (31.6).

When Michigan records more than 31.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolverines average 77.0 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers allow per outing (379.5).

Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 379.5 yards.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.

Indiana's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Hoosiers rack up 22.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the Wolverines allow (17.1).

When Indiana scores more than 17.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hoosiers collect only 15.8 more yards per game (326.8) than the Wolverines give up per contest (311.0).

When Indiana totals more than 311.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.

Season Stats