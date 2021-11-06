Publish date:
Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- In 62.5% of Indiana's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- The two teams combine to average 59.1 points per game, 8.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 20.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Wolverines score 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers surrender (31.6).
- When Michigan records more than 31.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wolverines average 77.0 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers allow per outing (379.5).
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 379.5 yards.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.
- Indiana's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Hoosiers rack up 22.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the Wolverines allow (17.1).
- When Indiana scores more than 17.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Hoosiers collect only 15.8 more yards per game (326.8) than the Wolverines give up per contest (311.0).
- When Indiana totals more than 311.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wolverines have forced 12 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Indiana
37.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
456.5
Avg. Total Yards
326.8
311.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.5
6
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
8