Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Davis for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 9 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) meet the New Orleans Saints (5-2) at Caesars Superdome.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has 258 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 75 carries, with one touchdown.

He also averages 15.7 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 75, or 45.5%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Davis' 4.2 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Saints are 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis has not rushed for a touchdown against the Saints.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints give up 79.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

The Saints have conceded four rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Davis ran for 44 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry).

Davis also added 22 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Davis has rushed for 107 yards (35.7 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 75 45.5% 258 1 10 45.5% 3.4 Cordarrelle Patterson 64 38.8% 268 2 10 45.5% 4.2 Wayne Gallman 8 4.8% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 12 7.3% 29 0 2 9.1% 2.4

