November 6, 2021
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Davis for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 9 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) meet the New Orleans Saints (5-2) at Caesars Superdome.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has 258 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 75 carries, with one touchdown.
  • He also averages 15.7 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 75, or 45.5%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Davis' 4.2 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Saints are 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis has not rushed for a touchdown against the Saints.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints give up 79.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Saints have conceded four rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Davis ran for 44 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry).
  • Davis also added 22 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Davis has rushed for 107 yards (35.7 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

75

45.5%

258

1

10

45.5%

3.4

Cordarrelle Patterson

64

38.8%

268

2

10

45.5%

4.2

Wayne Gallman

8

4.8%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

12

7.3%

29

0

2

9.1%

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive