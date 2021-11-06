Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has 258 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 75 carries, with one touchdown.
- He also averages 15.7 receiving yards per game, catching 23 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 75, or 45.5%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Davis' 4.2 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Saints are 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Davis has not rushed for a touchdown against the Saints.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints give up 79.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- The Saints have conceded four rushing touchdowns, third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Davis ran for 44 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry).
- Davis also added 22 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three games, Davis has rushed for 107 yards (35.7 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
75
45.5%
258
1
10
45.5%
3.4
Cordarrelle Patterson
64
38.8%
268
2
10
45.5%
4.2
Wayne Gallman
8
4.8%
33
0
0
0.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
12
7.3%
29
0
2
9.1%
2.4
Powered By Data Skrive