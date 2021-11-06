Mike Gesicki will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (1-7) and the Houston Texans (1-7) take the field in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gesicki has 40 catches (on 55 targets) and leads the Dolphins with 475 receiving yards (59.4 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Gesicki has been the target of 17.4% (55 total) of his team's 316 passing attempts this season.

Gesicki (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Gesicki's 14 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Texans are 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 266.3 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Gesicki was targeted four times and totaled 48 yards on three receptions.

Gesicki has 18 catches on 21 targets for 248 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 82.7 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 55 17.4% 40 475 2 3 10.3% Jaylen Waddle 68 21.5% 48 413 3 8 27.6% DeVante Parker 43 13.6% 25 327 1 2 6.9% Myles Gaskin 40 12.7% 31 165 3 5 17.2%

