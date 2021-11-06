Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston

Author:

Mike Gesicki will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (1-7) and the Houston Texans (1-7) take the field in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Gesicki has 40 catches (on 55 targets) and leads the Dolphins with 475 receiving yards (59.4 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 17.4% (55 total) of his team's 316 passing attempts this season.
  • Gesicki (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Gesicki's 14 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Texans are 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 266.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Texans have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Gesicki was targeted four times and totaled 48 yards on three receptions.
  • Gesicki has 18 catches on 21 targets for 248 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 82.7 yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

55

17.4%

40

475

2

3

10.3%

Jaylen Waddle

68

21.5%

48

413

3

8

27.6%

DeVante Parker

43

13.6%

25

327

1

2

6.9%

Myles Gaskin

40

12.7%

31

165

3

5

17.2%

