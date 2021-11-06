Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Gesicki has 40 catches (on 55 targets) and leads the Dolphins with 475 receiving yards (59.4 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Gesicki has been the target of 17.4% (55 total) of his team's 316 passing attempts this season.
- Gesicki (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Gesicki's 14 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Texans are 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.
- The Texans have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 266.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Gesicki was targeted four times and totaled 48 yards on three receptions.
- Gesicki has 18 catches on 21 targets for 248 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 82.7 yards per game.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
55
17.4%
40
475
2
3
10.3%
Jaylen Waddle
68
21.5%
48
413
3
8
27.6%
DeVante Parker
43
13.6%
25
327
1
2
6.9%
Myles Gaskin
40
12.7%
31
165
3
5
17.2%
