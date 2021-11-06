Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any bets on Mike Williams' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off in a Week 9 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams' team-leading 517 receiving yards (73.9 per game) have come on 35 catches (61 targets) including six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.6% of the 282 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Williams put up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Eagles, 56.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Eagles.
  • This week Williams will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (234.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Williams reeled in two passes for 19 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Williams' 26 targets have led to 12 grabs for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

61

21.6%

35

517

6

5

15.2%

Keenan Allen

69

24.5%

45

496

2

11

33.3%

Austin Ekeler

42

14.9%

33

302

3

5

15.2%

Jared Cook

38

13.5%

23

260

2

5

15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive