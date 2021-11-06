Before placing any bets on Mike Williams' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off in a Week 9 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams' team-leading 517 receiving yards (73.9 per game) have come on 35 catches (61 targets) including six touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.6% of the 282 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Williams put up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Eagles, 56.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Eagles.

This week Williams will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (234.6 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Williams reeled in two passes for 19 yards while being targeted five times.

Williams' 26 targets have led to 12 grabs for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2% Jared Cook 38 13.5% 23 260 2 5 15.2%

