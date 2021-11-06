Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams' team-leading 517 receiving yards (73.9 per game) have come on 35 catches (61 targets) including six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.6% of the 282 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Williams put up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Eagles, 56.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Eagles.
- This week Williams will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (234.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Williams reeled in two passes for 19 yards while being targeted five times.
- Williams' 26 targets have led to 12 grabs for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
Jared Cook
38
13.5%
23
260
2
5
15.2%
