The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) are 14.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 44.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44 points in five of eight games this season.

In 33.3% of Illinois' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers score 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini surrender (23.3).

When Minnesota records more than 23.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers average 31.1 fewer yards per game (370), than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (401.1).

When Minnesota amasses over 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have eight giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this season have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Fighting Illini average just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.9).

When Illinois scores more than 18.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini rack up only 17.8 more yards per game (320.9) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (303.1).

Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 303.1 yards.

The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have 11 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats