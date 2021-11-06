Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Minnesota vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) are 14.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 44.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44 points in five of eight games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Illinois' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Minnesota's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Gophers have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Golden Gophers score 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini surrender (23.3).
  • When Minnesota records more than 23.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Golden Gophers average 31.1 fewer yards per game (370), than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (401.1).
  • When Minnesota amasses over 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Golden Gophers have eight giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
  • Illinois has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Fighting Illini covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
  • Illinois' games this season have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Fighting Illini average just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.9).
  • When Illinois scores more than 18.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Fighting Illini rack up only 17.8 more yards per game (320.9) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (303.1).
  • Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 303.1 yards.
  • The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats

MinnesotaStatsIllinois

28.4

Avg. Points Scored

17.6

18.9

Avg. Points Allowed

23.3

370

Avg. Total Yards

320.9

303.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

401.1

8

Giveaways

9

11

Takeaways

12