Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44 points in five of eight games this season.
- In 33.3% of Illinois' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- In Minnesota's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Gophers have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Golden Gophers score 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini surrender (23.3).
- When Minnesota records more than 23.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers average 31.1 fewer yards per game (370), than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (401.1).
- When Minnesota amasses over 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have eight giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Illini covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Illinois' games this season have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Fighting Illini average just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.9).
- When Illinois scores more than 18.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini rack up only 17.8 more yards per game (320.9) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (303.1).
- Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 303.1 yards.
- The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Illinois
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
370
Avg. Total Yards
320.9
303.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.1
8
Giveaways
9
11
Takeaways
12