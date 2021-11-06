Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has run for a team-leading 279 yards on 66 attempts (34.9 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.
- He also averages 20.6 receiving yards per game, catching 31 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 167 times this season, and he's handled 66 of those attempts (39.5%).
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- Gaskin will go up against a Texans squad that allows 148.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
- The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this year).
Recent Performances
- Gaskin put together a 36-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball 12 times.
- He also reeled in three passes for 19 yards.
- Gaskin has 32 carries for 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) in his last three games.
- He also has nine receptions for 34 yards (11.3 per game) and one TD.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
66
39.5%
279
0
9
31.0%
4.2
Malcolm Brown
33
19.8%
125
1
7
24.1%
3.8
Salvon Ahmed
35
21.0%
97
0
3
10.3%
2.8
Tua Tagovailoa
15
9.0%
62
2
7
24.1%
4.1
