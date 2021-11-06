Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-7) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has run for a team-leading 279 yards on 66 attempts (34.9 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.

He also averages 20.6 receiving yards per game, catching 31 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 167 times this season, and he's handled 66 of those attempts (39.5%).

The Dolphins have called a pass in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

Gaskin will go up against a Texans squad that allows 148.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this year).

Recent Performances

Gaskin put together a 36-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball 12 times.

He also reeled in three passes for 19 yards.

Gaskin has 32 carries for 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) in his last three games.

He also has nine receptions for 34 yards (11.3 per game) and one TD.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 66 39.5% 279 0 9 31.0% 4.2 Malcolm Brown 33 19.8% 125 1 7 24.1% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 35 21.0% 97 0 3 10.3% 2.8 Tua Tagovailoa 15 9.0% 62 2 7 24.1% 4.1

