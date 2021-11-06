Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-7) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has run for a team-leading 279 yards on 66 attempts (34.9 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.
  • He also averages 20.6 receiving yards per game, catching 31 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 167 times this season, and he's handled 66 of those attempts (39.5%).
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Gaskin will go up against a Texans squad that allows 148.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
  • The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Gaskin put together a 36-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball 12 times.
  • He also reeled in three passes for 19 yards.
  • Gaskin has 32 carries for 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) in his last three games.
  • He also has nine receptions for 34 yards (11.3 per game) and one TD.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

66

39.5%

279

0

9

31.0%

4.2

Malcolm Brown

33

19.8%

125

1

7

24.1%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

35

21.0%

97

0

3

10.3%

2.8

Tua Tagovailoa

15

9.0%

62

2

7

24.1%

4.1

