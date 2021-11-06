Sportsbooks have installed player props for Najee Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) and the Chicago Bears (3-5) hit the field in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has run for a team-leading 479 yards on 128 attempts (68.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

He also has 37 receptions for 273 yards (39.0 per game) and two TDs.

He has received 128 of his team's 163 carries this season (78.5%).

The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

Harris will go up against a Bears squad that allows 125.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 91-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 26 times while scoring one touchdown.

Harris also put up 29 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Harris has rushed for 294 yards (98.0 per game) on 73 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has 11 receptions for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one TD.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 128 78.5% 479 3 15 75.0% 3.7 Chase Claypool 4 2.5% 38 0 0 0.0% 9.5 Diontae Johnson 1 0.6% 25 0 0 0.0% 25.0 Benny Snell Jr. 8 4.9% 21 0 0 0.0% 2.6

