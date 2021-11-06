Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has run for a team-leading 479 yards on 128 attempts (68.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- He also has 37 receptions for 273 yards (39.0 per game) and two TDs.
- He has received 128 of his team's 163 carries this season (78.5%).
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Harris will go up against a Bears squad that allows 125.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 91-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 26 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Harris also put up 29 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has rushed for 294 yards (98.0 per game) on 73 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also has 11 receptions for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one TD.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
128
78.5%
479
3
15
75.0%
3.7
Chase Claypool
4
2.5%
38
0
0
0.0%
9.5
Diontae Johnson
1
0.6%
25
0
0
0.0%
25.0
Benny Snell Jr.
8
4.9%
21
0
0
0.0%
2.6
