The NC State Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 16th-ranked run defense will visit the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 0-0 ACC) and the 21st-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Seminoles are just 2.5-point underdogs. The point total is 55.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

In 50% of Florida State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 5.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 43.2 points per game, 12.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 53.3, 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

The 57.3 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 31.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the Seminoles surrender per contest (26.9).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.9 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 29.1 more yards per game (416.5) than the Seminoles give up per contest (387.4).

NC State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 387.4 yards.

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, six fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Florida State Stats and Trends

In Florida State's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Florida State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Seminoles score 29.9 points per game, 13.6 more than the Wolf Pack allow (16.3).

When Florida State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Seminoles average 64.1 more yards per game (391.9) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (327.8).

Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 327.8 yards.

This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats