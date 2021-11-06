There will be player prop bets available for Nelson Agholor before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Agholor's New England Patriots (4-4) and the Carolina Panthers (4-4) hit the field in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.

Nelson Agholor Prop Bet Odds

Nelson Agholor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Agholor's stat line this year shows 22 grabs for 335 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 41.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 42 times.

Agholor has been the target of 14.5% (42 total) of his team's 289 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Agholor has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Agholor's 32.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Panthers are 5.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Agholor, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Agholor's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers are conceding 207.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Agholor was targeted six times and racked up 60 yards on three receptions.

Agholor has also tacked on 138 yards on six grabs and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and put up 46.0 receiving yards per game.

Agholor's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nelson Agholor 42 14.5% 22 335 2 5 13.2% Jakobi Meyers 68 23.5% 45 426 0 6 15.8% Kendrick Bourne 35 12.1% 26 388 2 2 5.3% Hunter Henry 35 12.1% 25 297 4 6 15.8%

