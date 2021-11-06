Oddsmakers heavily favor the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Mackay Stadium. Nevada is favored by 10.5 points. The contest's over/under is set at 55.5.

Odds for Nevada vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of eight times.

San Jose State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 58.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 6-2-0 this year.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over six times in eight opportunities (75%).

This year, the Wolf Pack average 15.0 more points per game (37.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.6).

When Nevada records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 101.9 more yards per game (456.6) than the Spartans give up per contest (354.7).

When Nevada picks up more than 354.7 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Spartans have forced (7).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

San Jose State has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).

This year the Spartans rack up 3.3 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.4).

When San Jose State scores more than 24.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Spartans collect 26.4 fewer yards per game (351.1) than the Wolf Pack allow (377.5).

In games that San Jose State amasses more than 377.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Spartans have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats