The Carolina Panthers (4-4) will try to defy oddsmakers when they play the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 as 4-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 41 points.

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41 points in five of eight games this season.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.4, is 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 40.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 45.3, 4.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.

The 41-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Patriots have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

New England's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year, the Patriots put up 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers surrender (19.9).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.9 points.

The Patriots collect 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers allow per matchup (295.6).

In games that New England picks up over 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Panthers' takeaways (8).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Panthers rack up just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots give up (20.5).

When Carolina scores more than 20.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Panthers collect 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots give up per contest (352.9).

When Carolina amasses more than 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 4-point underdogs or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

In four home games this year, Carolina has hit the over once.

Panthers home games this season average 45.3 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

New England has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, on the road.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.

In three away games this year, New England has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.2 points, 3.2 more than this outing's over/under (41).

