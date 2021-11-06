Publish date:
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41 points in five of eight games this season.
- Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.4, is 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Patriots games this season is 45.3, 4.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.
- The 41-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Patriots stats and trends
- In New England's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Patriots have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- New England's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Patriots put up 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers surrender (19.9).
- New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.9 points.
- The Patriots collect 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers allow per matchup (295.6).
- In games that New England picks up over 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Panthers' takeaways (8).
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This season the Panthers rack up just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots give up (20.5).
- When Carolina scores more than 20.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Panthers collect 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots give up per contest (352.9).
- When Carolina amasses more than 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 13 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
- At home, as 4-point underdogs or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- In four home games this year, Carolina has hit the over once.
- Panthers home games this season average 45.3 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41).
- New England has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, on the road.
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.
- In three away games this year, New England has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.2 points, 3.2 more than this outing's over/under (41).
