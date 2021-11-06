Publish date:
New Mexico vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points only two times this season.
- UNLV's games have gone over 45 points in six of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 33.6 points per game, 11.4 less than the total in this contest.
- The 61.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 16.5 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.
- Lobos games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.6 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 10.6 points more than this game's over/under.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- So far this season New Mexico has one win against the spread.
- The Lobos have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- New Mexico's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Lobos score 14.0 points per game, 22.0 fewer than the Rebels surrender per contest (36.0).
- The Lobos collect 192.7 fewer yards per game (254.3), than the Rebels give up per contest (447.0).
- This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UNLV is 4-3-0 this year.
- The Rebels have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.
- UNLV has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Rebels rack up 5.9 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Lobos give up (25.5).
- When UNLV records more than 25.5 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Rebels collect 295.8 yards per game, 52.8 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Lobos allow.
- UNLV is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team picks up more than 348.6 yards.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|New Mexico
|Stats
|UNLV
14.0
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.5
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
254.3
Avg. Total Yards
295.8
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.0
12
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
10