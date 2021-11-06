MWC opponents square off when the New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. New Mexico is favored by 1.5 points. The total is 45 points for this game.

Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points only two times this season.

UNLV's games have gone over 45 points in six of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 33.6 points per game, 11.4 less than the total in this contest.

The 61.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 16.5 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.

Lobos games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.6 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 10.6 points more than this game's over/under.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

So far this season New Mexico has one win against the spread.

The Lobos have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

New Mexico's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Lobos score 14.0 points per game, 22.0 fewer than the Rebels surrender per contest (36.0).

The Lobos collect 192.7 fewer yards per game (254.3), than the Rebels give up per contest (447.0).

This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 4-3-0 this year.

The Rebels have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.

UNLV has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).

This season the Rebels rack up 5.9 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Lobos give up (25.5).

When UNLV records more than 25.5 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rebels collect 295.8 yards per game, 52.8 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Lobos allow.

UNLV is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team picks up more than 348.6 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats