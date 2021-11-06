The New Orleans Saints (5-2) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is a 6-point favorite in the contest. This matchup has an over/under of 41.5 points.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in three of seven games this season.

In 57.1% of Atlanta's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

Sunday's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 46.2 points per game average.

The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.7 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.9, 3.4 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.8 points, 6.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

New Orleans has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Saints rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).

When New Orleans puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Saints rack up 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons give up per matchup (358.3).

In games that New Orleans totals more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Saints have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Falcons score just 2.8 more points per game (21.1) than the Saints give up (18.3).

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Falcons average 334.0 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 344.3 the Saints allow.

When Atlanta amasses over 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or greater at home.

New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this year.

This season, Saints home games average 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.

In three away games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

