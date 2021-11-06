Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Saints vs. Falcons
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- In 57.1% of Atlanta's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 46.2 points per game average.
- The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.7 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Saints games this season is 44.9, 3.4 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.8 points, 6.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Saints stats and trends
- In New Orleans' seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.
- New Orleans has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Saints rack up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).
- When New Orleans puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Saints rack up 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons give up per matchup (358.3).
- In games that New Orleans totals more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Saints have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This season the Falcons score just 2.8 more points per game (21.1) than the Saints give up (18.3).
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.
- The Falcons average 334.0 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 344.3 the Saints allow.
- When Atlanta amasses over 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).
Home and road insights
- New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or greater at home.
- New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this year.
- This season, Saints home games average 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
- Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
- In three away games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
- The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
